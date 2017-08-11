Coed nabbed for P12-M shabu

By MARS W. MOSQUEDA, JR.

CEBU CITY – A 23-year-old university student, considered by authorities as a high-value target, was arrested together with her 46-year-old cohort in a buy-bust operation that yielded at least P12-million of shabu.



The drug-bust Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of Mheacy Empasis, an Education student at the University of Cebu and Trinidad Lumactud, in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

The buy-bust operation was conducted following a two-month surveillance operation on Empasis, described as a level 2 drug personality. Elements of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Cebu City Police Office bought P50,000 worth of illegal drugs from Empasis during the drug sting.

A subsequent search resulted to the discovery of at least 1,075 grams of shabu worth P12.6 million from the possession of the suspects, according to CIB chief Insp. Christopher Navida.

Navida described Empasis as a level two drug pusher who could dispose 200 to 500 grams of illegal drugs per week.

Initial investigation showed that Empasis had links to an inmate in the Cebu City jail who is still active in the illegal drug trade.

