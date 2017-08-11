Comelec workers support Bautista

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Leslie Ann G. Aquino

Poll employees yesterday threw their support to beleaguered Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista who has been accused by his estranged wife Patricia of having unexplained wealth.



Wearing white shirts, poll employees chanted “Mabuhay si Chairman! Mabuhay si Chairman!” outside the Manila Cathedral and at the Palacio Gobernador in Intramuros to show their unwavering support to Bautista.

Some even carried banners and placards bearing the following messages “Be strong,” “Our Prayers are with you, stay strong,” “Kung saan ka Boss doon kami – laban”.

Employees later left the said banners outside the chairman’s office located at the 8th Flr. of the Palacio Gobernador.

One of the employees then shouted: Naniniwala ba kayo na corrupt si chairman? and this was met with a resounding “No.”

He then asked, ,Kanino kayo naniniwala?” and the group in unison answered “Kay Chairman”.

Comelec workers also joined Bautista when he attended the noon Mass at the Manila Cathedral presided by Father Reginald Malicdem, rector of the cathedral.

At the end of the Mass, Malicdem reminded those who are facing different forms of sufferings and persecutions in their lives that there is always hope.

Related

comments