‘German fever’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

‘GERMAN FEVER’ – Is there lately a “German Fever” in the beauty pageant scene? Look, the third Filipina Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach, is half-German. Also the first Filipina to bag Asia’s Next Top Model, Maureen Wroblewitz.



Then come this release from Mel Caparas, announcing that current endorsers of new placenta by Psalmtree have German surnames: Miss Earth-Air 2012 Stephany Stefanowitz and stage actor Laurence Mossman.

Mel says that Stephany has graced magazine covers; had hosting and modelling stints; and was recently seen on the TV5 travel show hosted by presidential son Baste Duterte. By the way, Baste’s middle name is Zimmerman. Which sounds German.

Laurence, Mel continues, appeared in the stage musicals “Bituing Walang Ningning” and “Fun Home,” topbilled by Lea Salonga. He won raves in the recent musical “Kinky Boots” along with Nyoy Volante.

Is Psalmtree, now on its 17th year, a German product? No, not all, it’s homegrown.

•

IN THE BLOOD – While at it, Highspeed traces stars with German blood. Julia Montes’ father is German. Also part German are Piolo Pascual, Krista Miller, and Baron Geisler.

Much earlier, there were German mestizas Mary Walter of Bacon, Sorsogon, Paraluman (Sigrid Von Giese) of Tayabas Quezon, Delia Razon (Lucy May Grytz) of Iloilo, Lilia Dizon (Claire Strauss) of Manila.

Sisters Angelika and Mica de la Cruz and Candy Kurleto are Austrians, not really Germans. But then Austria used to be part of Germany. In fact, German is spoken in Austria.

Related

comments