LGBA 7-stag derby at PCC

The second round of the Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) 7-stag derby sizzles today at the Pasay City Cockpit.



The event – for red wing-band – will have a guaranteed prize of R1 million – thanks to the backing of Sagupaan Complexor 3000.

Qualifiers of the Aug. 4 and 11 elims will contend for the title on Aug. 18 – a 4-stag affair.

The next LGBA derbies will be on Aug. 21, 25, 28 and Sept. 1 and 8 (regular stags, blue wingbands).

So far, Jay Gonzales of Batangas (Batang Taal KBJ) and Godo Beltran of Bicol lead the “2017 LGBA Breeder of the Year” race with seven points each.

Beltran also became the first grand finalist of “2017 PFGB Digmaan 11-Stag Derby” after paying R12,000 entry fee through the LGBA-PFGB piggy bank scheme.

