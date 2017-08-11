NETFLIX appoints Ad Pub Hub as PH publicity agent

Netflix, the world’s leading Internet television network with over 100 million members in over 190 countries, has appointed Ad Pub Hub as its entertainment-focused publicity agency in the Philippines and will spearhead the multimedia campaigns for the network’s wide range of original content effective August 2017.



This was announced recently by Kiki Yu, Director of Originals Publicity, NETFLIX (Asia Pacific).

“As Netflix expands its footprint across the Southeast Asia region, we will need a local partner to help the Philippines become part of a transformative evolution in Internet entertainment. As Filipinos become more and more connected online, entertainment viewing habits are slowly changing and becoming more personal. With Netflix available to Filipinos, they can binge watch their favorite programs anytime, anywhere and not worry about missing an episode or the premiere of a Netflix original film.”

A new boutique PR firm specializing in entertainment publicity, Ad Pub Hub sprung from the founding partners’ passion for, and solid marketing experience in, filmed entertainment. The company is composed of dedicated professionals with a combined experience of over two decades in planning and execution of high-impact publicity campaigns for major Hollywood studios. From Columbia Pictures to Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. to Twentieth Century Fox, United International Pictures to Lionsgate, Ad Pub Hub’s partners have been at the forefront of successful PR campaigns of these studios’ diverse titles.

As Netflix’s appointed agency, Ad Pub Hub will strategize and implement campaigns, and work with the country’s traditional and digital media outlets in promoting Netflix’s content in the Philippines.

Ad Pub Hub is thrilled to be appointed as the new entertainment-focused publicity agency of Netflix here in the Philippines,” stated Bernie Cheng, Ad Pub Hub’s managing director. “What we love about NETFLIX is that it has something for everyone. The depth of its upcoming slate is unbelievable! With our collaborative teams, we intend to creatively and effectively publicize this wealth of titles and bring them closer to local fans and customers. For the remainder of the year, Filipinos will be able to watch out for exciting content including Marvel’s The Defenders, the new season of Narcos and Stranger Things, and new movies like Death Note and Bright.”

