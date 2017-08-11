Pinay chesser loses to Russian GM

Woman Grandmaster Janelle Frayna’s four-game winning streak came to an end yesterday after she bowed to Russian GM Konstantin Landa in the sixth round of the 21st Hogeschool Zeeland Open in Vlissigen, Netherlands Wednesday night.



The Filipina woodpusher succumbed after 46 moves of an Irregular Defense and slipped to 13th with 4.5 points on four wins, one draw and one loss.

Frayna’s coach GM Jayson Gonzales, meanwhile, bested Dutch Kees Nieuwelink in a 50-move Guioco Piano game to jump to a share of third with 5 points.

He was half a point behind co-leaders GMs Eduard Itturizaga Bonelli of Venezuela and Landa with 5.5 points each.

In the 2017 Sinquefeld Cup Class in St. Louis, Missouri, GM Wesley So drew with GM Fabiano Caruana of the United States for a share of eighth place with 2.5 points – two points behind leaders GMs Levon Aronian of Armenia, Anand Viswanathan of India, and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

