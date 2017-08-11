Pirates ambush Generals in ‘NC’

Lyceum coach Topex Robinson was ejected midway in the second quarter but that failed to stop the Pirates from notching their seventh straight win in the NCAA basketball tournament yesterday at the Emilio Aguinaldo College gym.

Showing steely nerve without their coach, the Pirates outlasted the EAC Generals, 97-93, big thanks to JC Marcelino’s defensive gem.



The cat-quick Marcelino sealed the win for the Pirates with a steal off Francis Munsayac in the last seven seconds, moving them two wins away from sweeping the elims.

Marcelino finished with a career-high 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Pirates.

Robinson was ejected after committing two technical fouls.

CJ Perez also tallied 20 points aside from posting three rebounds and five assists, while Mike Nzeusseu had 17 points and 19 rebounds, 10 of them offensively.

EAC dropped to 3-3 despite Munsayac’s career-high 26 points.

Like their senior counterparts, the Lyceum Junior Pirates are also making heads turn following a 111-77 drubbing of the EAC Brigadiers in the juniors competition.

The Junior Pirates beat the Brigadiers in all departments on the way to their biggest win so far.

John Barba led Lyceum’s onslaught with 24 points highlighted by four triples and four rebounds even as Marj De Leon added 12 points and eight boards as the Junior Pirates improved to 4-3.

It was a big turnaround for the team which used to lose by big margins before.

Thanks to a solid program, the Junior Pirates are hoping to contend for one of the semis berth.

Also shining for Lyceum were Sean Sandoval and Keith Manuel who combined for 21 points.

They posted a 54 percent shooting, making 39 of 72 tries, and had more rebounds, 55-41. They also rotated the ball well that resulted to 28 assists and fastbreak points.

The loss was EAC’s 6th in as many outings.

LPU 97 – Perez 20, Marcelino JC 20, Nzeusseu 17, Marcelino JV 9, Caduyac 8, Ayaay 6, Baltazar 5, Ibanez 5, Santos 3, Tansingco 2, Marata 2, Pretta 0.

EAC 93 – Munsayac 26, Garcia 19, Bautista 11, Diego 11, Bugarin 10, Onwubere 6, Pascua 5, Neri 3, Mendoza I 2, Corilla 0, Mendoza J 0, Tampoc 0, Guzman 0.

Quarters: 27-24, 52-49, 77-71, 97-93.

