Saguisag named as UAAP’s ‘ED’

Atty. Rene Andrei Saguisag, Jr. has been named as Executive Director for the coming UAAP season.

His appointment was announced the other day by University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Far Eastern University president Dr. Michael Alba.

FEU is the season’s host.



Alba said the recruitment of Saguisag is one of the exciting developments in the ongoing reorganization of the country’s premier amateur athletic league. “Along with the heads of the member universities now acting as the trustees, for the first time in 80 years, the Association will have an executive director to oversee its operations,” said Alba.

Saguisag is not new to the UAAP, having been Commissioner of Basketball in Seasons 78 and 79. He will also be serving in the same capacity in the forthcoming season, concurrent to his new appointment.

As executive director, Atty. Saguisag is charged to perform, direct, manage, and oversee a variety of assignments.

