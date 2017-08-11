Want to stay alive? Take Espenido’s advice

By: Rey G. Panaligan

Ozamiz City Police Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido said local government officials involved in illegal drugs should resign “for them to live longer.”

Espenido, who led the police operations last month that resulted in the death of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., his wife Susan and 13 other persons, said at the Department of Justice (DoJ) yesterday.



The Parajinogs were among the local officials earlier tagged by President Duterte in the government drive against illegal drugs.

Espenido followed up at the DoJ the subpoena issued against him and his men in connection with the encounter last month with the “Martilyo Gang” in the city.

He was the police chief of Albuera town in Leyte when municipal Mayor Rolando Espinosa and fellow inmate Raul Yap, were killed in prison.

“They should resign if they are involved, so they can live longer,” Espenido said when asked about his message to local government officials involved in illegal drugs.

In an interview, Espenido said he will name the policemen reportedly involved in the killings ordered by the Parojinog clan in Ozamiz City.

