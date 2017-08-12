30 Chinoys vie for Mr and Miss Chinatown Philippines 2017

1 SHARES Share Tweet

THIRTY male and female Filipino-Chinese youth will vie for 2017 Mr. and Miss Chinatown Philippines which aims to strengthen Filipino and Chinese relations.

The 30 official candidates were presented during a special show held at the Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City last Tuesday afternoon. They are:



Mr. Chinatown – Philipp Licaros, Jonathan Lim, Justin de Jesus, Clarence Lim, Jacob Muñez, Michael Cocabo, Derrick Pua, Lance Soriano, Allen Wu, Morgan Gan, Andrew Ryder Co, Vic See, Patrick Rogando, Stanly Quisora, and Martin Sy.

Miss Chinatown – Melany Sy, Kate Au, Jillian Chua, Audrey See, Patricia Clare Balay, Unity Ong Tan Ka, Angela Elpa, Charmaine Hong, Shelby Hernandez, Maryss Ong, Conikka Lagamayo, Kency Ongkeco, Jesslyn Lee, Ivy Shi, and Joy Wu.

They hailed from different regions in the country such as Metro Manila, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao.

“Through our wider reach, we hope to find the ones who are most fit to represent the excellence of the Chinese-Filipino youth in leadership, the arts, entrepreneurship, and academics, those who deemed worthy to be called Chinoy cultural ambassadors,” organizers of the pageant said in a statement.

At the end of the press presentation, Joy Wu and Jacob Muñez were chosen Darlings of the Press by media men who covered the event.

“The pageant aims to strengthen Filipino and Chinese relations, as well as the fusion of the modern and traditional customs. Most of all, it advocates the pride in Chinoy heritage,” they added.

The 30 candidates are also expected to attend other activities for the pageant – cultural costume presentation at Eastwood Mall Atrium, August 13; Chinatown Ball, Solaire Ballroom, Aug. 16; and Talent Competition, Lucky Chinatown Mall Atrium, Aug. 20.

With the theme “New Dynasty,” this year’s contest is organized by Chinoy TV and Miss Chinatown Foundation.

The grand coronation night of the Mr. and Miss Chinatown Philippines contest will be held at The Theater at Solaire on Sept. 1.

The winners and runners-up of the contest will receive P200,000; P100,000; and P50,000 worth of cash and prizes, respectively.

The female contestant who will win the Philippines contest will represent the country in the Miss Chinese International 2017 contest.

Related

comments