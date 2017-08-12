AFP: NoKor attack threat vs Guam cause for concern

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday said that there is a remote chance that debris from a North Korean missile strike near Guam would reach the country.

However, it said that North Korea’s threat to attack Guam with intercontinental ballistic missiles is a cause for concern for the country.



AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said they are now monitoring whatever effects North Korea’s threat may have on the Philippines as the government does not have any system to guard the country against missile attacks.

“We don’t have anti-missile systems to put it down or to guard our country against such kinds of threat. What we do, however, is monitor it and any kind of telltale effect from that kind of incident,” Padilla said.

While it may not directly hit the country, Padilla warned people living near coastal areas as the debris of North Korea’s missiles may fall near there.

“On the civil defense side, pinaghahandaan natin kasi maaaring bumagsak ‘yung debris sa side ng Pacific. Kaya ang tatamaan ‘yung mga coastal areas ng ating bansa,” he said.

“But we don’t see this as potentially hitting us in any way because it is directed towards an outer island in the Pacific itself,” Padilla added.

“So whatever fallout it may have, maybe because of debris, if it disintegrates up there, these are things that are still in our preparations. Ang civil defense side naman natin, may preparasyon naman po sila sa mga ganitong pagkakataon.”

