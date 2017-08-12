Americans outshine Kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON (AP) – On a night of even more upsets, Dafne Schippers restored some normalcy Friday when she proved again she is the fastest woman over 200 meters at the world championships.

The Dutchwoman dipped at the line just ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou in another extremely close race to defend her title in 20.05 seconds.



“I really had to fight for it today,” Schippers said. “It is not an easy life but it can be beautiful.”

The most jaw-dropping result in a week of upsets at the Olympic Stadium came in the women’s steeplechase, where the United States clinched an unlikely 1-2 finish at the expense of the Kenyans.

Emma Coburn took the lead for good at the final water jump and kicked for home to finish in a championship record of 9:02.58.

American teammate Courtney Frerichs finished second by outkicking defending champion Hyvin Jepkemoi of Kenya in a sprint for silver.

“I would never have believed this could happen,” Frerichs said.

Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya, the third best performer this year, was running in the lead at the start when she missed the turn for the water jump on the inside of the track and had to go back. She made a strong comeback but faded in the remarkable last lap.

Related

comments