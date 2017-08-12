Frayna loses again

Woman Grandmaster Janelle Frayna blundered in the endgame and bowed to GM Attila Czebe of Hungary in the seventh round to crash outside of the top 20 of the 21st Hogeschool Zeeland Open in Vlissigen, Netherlands last Thursday.



Frayna succumbed after 40 moves of a Modern Defense to absorb her second straight loss and get stuck at 4.5 points on four wins, one draw and two defeats.

With the defeat, Frayna lost her title chances despite having two rounds left in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Grandmaster Wesley So stumbled in the eighth and penultimate round against Russian GM Sergey Karjakin to sink at the bottom with 2.5 points.

His last match is against Indian GM Viswanathan Anand.

