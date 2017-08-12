Rosario stamps class

Ralph Cedric Rosario stamped his class in the boys’ 10-year-old Novice Class division to lead the Camp Aguinaldo Streamline’s romp of the Philippine Swimming League 120th National Series Motivational and Novice Swimming Championships.



Rosario of Starland International School (Cubao) won four gold medals to earn the most outstanding swimmer (MOS) award. Also winning MOS honors were Johndy Cuasay, 5; Rafael Lapuz, 6 and Rafael John Escalona, 7.

Other medal winners were Rolando Domingo Escalona, 11; Rafael Lapuz, 6 and Zach Matthew Rosario, 5, a St. Joseph Catholic School enrolee who has been a consistent medal harvester in both PSL and Milo swimming tournaments.

Streamline coaches Sammy Marco Burabod and Gary Jaime Quinto lauded the PSL for initiating a successful grassroots sports development program aimed at discovering new swimming talents who may have a chance of competing abroad.

Held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City, the PSL competition is supported by former Senator Nikki Coseteng.

Headed by its president Susan Papa, the PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission and accrdited by the Federation of School Sports Assocaitions of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

