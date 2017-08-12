Sharon to critics: ‘Huwag n’yo na kaming guluhin’

MEGASTAR Sharon Cuneta finally broke her silence on reports that she is not getting along with Lea Salonga and Sarah Geronimo, the two other mentors in the hit reality show “The Voice Teens” on ABS CBN.



Reports alleged that Cuneta was dismayed over the results of the finale of the singing competition when Jona Soquite from Team Sarah was proclaimed grand champion.

“Si Sarah ayaw nya talaga na pumapatol sa ganun. She sent me a text and it was a beautiful text,” said Cuneta during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda.”

Cuneta also said that she has no issues with Salonga.

“Sa amin wala kaming problema. I am so over it. Hindi ako ‘yung tinutukoy ni Lea. Lea and I have remained in touch.

Hindi nyo kami mabubuwag kasi matibay kami.

“I respect her so much and I think the feeling is mutual obviously. Huwag nyo na kami guluhin.

“Baka mamaya pati Bamboo isali nyo nananahimik ‘yung tao,” Cuneta also said.

Netizens believed that Salonga was referring to Cuneta when she tweeted “there is a big difference between real humility and false modesty. It takes just a little discernment to figure out which is which.”

Salonga initially cleared Geronimo on the issue in a tweet.

“Not her. Never her. She really is down to earth and very sweet. I don’t time my posts with stuff close by. I comment on things far away,” said the Broadway star.

Salonga later cleared Cuneta on the same issue. “Grand Finals is done, so other things are now entering my head.

Wala lang, something that lingered after a convo with friends a few days ago.”

