Sincerly Devil wins

By: Johnny Decena

BALIK San Lazaro tayo this weekend kung saan ang tampok na karera ay ang Sunday’s P300,000 Philracom Charity Benefit Race (based on Philracom Rating Based System for the benefit of Marawi victims).

Set to be disputed at a distance of 1,500 meters, the entries here are: JBC Corcuera’s Lakewood, AKG Castro’s Galing From Afar, E.C. dela Cruz’s Charm Away, SMB Pamor’s Magical Bell, E.M. Santos’, Jr’s Cherokee Chase, F.O. Ortiz’s Sta. Fe, J.F. Ferariza’s Nobody But You, and M.G. Yumang’s Singkamas Scarlet.



The winner here gets P180,000 while the 2nd thru the fourth placer shall receive P67,500, P37,500, and P15,000 respectively plus added prize of P12,000 distributed to 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th placers, sponsored by Manila Jockey Club, Inc.

Ngayong Sabado naman may 10 races tayo na kinapapalooban ng two sets ng WTA at Pick-5 events at one set each naman Pick-6 at Pick-4. Races start at 3:30 p.m.

Sa mga di nakapagkarera noong Huwebes, ang tanging WTA ay nagbigay pa ng P4,055.40, ang Pick-6 (R2-7) ay P2,848.60, ang Pick-5 ay P153.80 at ang Pick-4 ay P26.80.

Nagsipanalo rito from Races 1 to 7 ay ang Showtime, Sincerely Devil, Definitely Great, Cereza Rosas, Cool Mike, Simply Believe at Lord Gee or combinations 5-1-2-3-3-2-6.

Samantala, sa August 20 na gaganapin ang PCSO National Grand Derby.

Deklaradong magsisitakbo rito ay ang Pinagtipunan, Lollipop, Pinay Pharaon, Salt And Pepper, Son Also Rises, Great Wall, Indianpana at Golden Kingdom.

So there, see you guys at Samson’s Billiard and/or at Obet dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB. Good Luck!!!

