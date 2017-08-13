Anti-overloading policy on trucks gets extended

By: Betheena Kae Unite

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has extended their policy on Anti-overloading for trucks and trailers for about six months.

The DPWH and the Department of Transportation and Communications have extended the polic until Dec. 31, 2017 the suspension of enforcement of the maximum allowable gross vehicle weight (GVW) for trucks and trailers.



Initially, the two agencies set a June 30 deadline of the said policy.

DPWH secretary Mark Villar is hopeful that the extension would give truck and trailer owners ample time to upgrade their units.

“With the extension, we expect truck/trailer owners will upgrade their units to comply with the Codes 12-2 and 12-3 to have maximum allowable GVW of 41,500 and 42,000 kilograms respectively before January 1, 2018,” said Villar.

The extension also stemmed from the request of the Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines to give them more time in acquiring additional transport equipment.

The suspension covers Code 12-2 or truck, semi-trailer with 3-axles at motor vehicle and 2-axles at trailer for a total of 18 wheels and Code 12-3 or truck semi-trailer with 3-axles at motor vehicle and 3-axles at trailer for a total 22 wheels.

