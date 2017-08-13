Cebu advances despite loss

Global-Cebu absorbed a 2-1 loss to Cambodian side Boeungket Angkor in the second leg of their quarterfinals Friday night but that failed to stop the Visayan squad from securing a spot in the semifinals of the Singapore Cup after winning 4-1 on aggregate.



Paolo Salenga’s early goal proved to be the difference although Boeungket made things interesting with goals from Khoun Laboravy and Esoh Omogba at the Jalan Besar Stadium before Global hang on to advance to the last four of Singapore’s annual cup competition.

The Philippines Football League outfit will take on the winner of the quarterfinal leg between Hougang United and Cambodia’s Nagaworld in the semis slated later this year.

Hougang United is in a strong position to arrange a meeting with Global after taking the first leg, 4-1, Friday night.

It was the third time that Global made the semis of the Singapore Cup, losing both times in 2013 and 2015. The Cebuano squad looks to reach past this stage and become the first Filipino finalist in the tournament.

