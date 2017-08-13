CoC filing for village polls set

BY: Leslie Ann G. Aquino

The Commission on Elections has set the filing of Certificates of Candidacy in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 23 from September 23 to 30.

The Comelec has set the election period from September 23 to October 30 and the campaign period from October 13 to October 23.



The poll body has issued Resolution No. 10191 enumerating prohibited acts during the campaign and election periods.

Among them in the campaign period are removing, destroying, obliterating, defacing, tampering, or preventing distribution of lawful election propaganda; making any donation or gift in cash or in kind; appointing or using special policemen, confidential agents or the like; using armored land, water or aircraft; and policemen and provincial guards acting as bodyguards or security guards of public officials or candidates.

