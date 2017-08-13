Donita Rose is a secret butcher

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT:“You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food.” – Paul Prudhomme

•

SECRET BUTCHER: Sweet-faced Donita Rose belies a hidden strength. She is a trained butcher in real life. Such hidden strength is behind the 42-year old actress to weather the storms in her personal life. Donita admitted she and her husband have separated and that she has filed for annulment.



The former MTV veejay, the first Filipina to be named so, revealed during a recent event for HeartMate Kitchen that she specialized in butchery in the course of her culinary arts studies.

“People were surprised when they heard I wanted to train in butchery, a masculine discipline. Not too many women go into it, but I guess I wanted to show them I was strong enough for it,’ she stated.

Donita hosts a series of one-minuterscalled Heart Mate Kitchen” featuring easy-to-follow Filipino recipes courtesy of Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil. The capsule shows will run from August to October on GMA.

Donita says the capsules, 12 in all, are based on her own tried and tested recipes. She has incorporated regional dishes that she has picked up along the way. Part of Donita’s agreement with Hearty Mate is gracing regional festivals where she interacts with local cooks and food experts. She has been to Vigan and parts of the Visayas for this endeavour.

Related

comments