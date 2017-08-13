Faves roll into Last 16

Top seed Johnny Arcilla and No. 2 PJ Tierro shrugged off opening set threats to lead the siege of the fancied bets in the eighth Olivarez Cup Open Tennis Championship at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque yesterday.

Arcilla, winner of three of the last three stagings of the annual event featuring the country’s top players, wore down Raymund Diaz, 7-5, 6-1,for a Last 16 duel with Arthur Pantino, who upended No. 14 John Altiche, 6-2, 6-4.



Tierro, on the other hand, bucked Bryan Saarenas’ tough stand in the early going and fashioned out a 6-4, 6-2 victory for a third round duel with No. 15 LA Canizares, who subdued Ed Parangan, 7-5, 6-0.

Unranked Rodolfo Barquin provided the spark in the third day of action in the week-long event, put up by Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez along with Rep. Eric Olivarez and Dr. Pablo Olivarez as part of the family’s long-time commitment to boost the sport, outlasting No. 8 Marc Reyes, 6-3, 5-7, 14-12, to gain a spot in the upper half of the 64-player draw.

The top UE bet will next face Jan Seno, who advanced with a walkover win over No. 9 Bryan Otico in the tournament backed by Palawan Pawnshop, Stronghold Insurance, Milestone Guarantee Assurance Corp. and Sterling Insurance Company.

Others who rolled into the next round were Jason Patrombon, Marcus del Rosario, Rolando Ruel Jr., Ronard Joven, Leander Lazaro, Jose Cano, Eric “Jed” Olivarez, Vicente Anasta, Fritz Verdad and Deo Talatayod.

The third-ranked Patrombon ripped Neil Co, 6-1, 6-1; del Rosario trounced Noel Damian Jr., 6-2, 6-2; Ruel held off Calvin Canlas, 6-4, 6-4; No. 6 Joven thwarted Mark Alcoseba, 7-6(5), 6-1; fifth seed Lazaro ousted Kristian Tesorio, 6-3, 3-0(ret.); Olivarez routed Francis Alcantara, 6-3, 6-0; No. 4 Anasta downed Dave Mosqueda, 6-4, 6-2; No. 7 Verdad toppled Jordan Cimafranca, 6-3, 6-1; and Talatayod survived Wilson Oblea, 6-3, 7-5(3).

Defending three-time women’s singles champion Khim Iglupas also breezed through in the Last 16 in their side of the event, crushing Erika Manduriao, 6-0, 6-0, with top seed and last year’s runner-up Clarice Patrimonio bundling out Cianna Villafor, 6-1, 6-0.

