Pinays vs Koreans

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today

(Alonte Sports Arena, Biñan, Laguna)

10 a.m. – Kazakhstan vs Vietnam

12:30 p.m. – Japan vs Chinese Taipei

3 p.m. – Thailand vs China

5:30 p.m. – Korea vs Philippines

BIÑAN, Laguna – The Philippine women’s volleyball team hopes to use its courageous performance against Kazakhstan as the Nationals join the elite teams in the quarterfinal round 19th Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship today at the Alonte Sports Arena here.



Though the Nationals lost in straight sets to the Kazahks, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19, PH team coach Francis Vicente said the determination and firepower they displayed were good enough to convince their South Korean rivals that they are no pushover.

“I’m still proud of them kasi nakita ko rin naman na may puso silang maglaro. Hindi naman sila nagpabaya,” said Vicente. “Siyempre may mga lapses din, pero parte naman yon ng experience na to. Kailangang pag-aralan namin kung paano pa namin i-improve ang laro namin.”

The Nationals face powerhouse Korea at 5:30 p.m. in the round-robin phase, which will determine their rankings and pairings in the quarters.

The Koreans, runners-up in the 2013 China edition, were unbeaten in the preliminary stage with victories over Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand that saw them drop only one set.

Related

comments