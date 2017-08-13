Senate wants more info on billion-worth shabu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MARIO B. CASAYURAN

The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will try to dig deeper into the entry of R6.4 billion worth of 605 kilos of “shabu’’ (crystal meth) into the country last May.

Committee chairman Richard J. Gordon said he would ask Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III to send the letter to China, most probably through the Department of Foreign Affairs, based on the agreements between the two countries.



A ranking Chinese official earlier assured the Philippines that his government would try to help in preventing the export of “shabu’’ into the country as President Duterte engages in a bloody anti-illegal drugs campaign since taking over Malacañang July of last year.

Gordon said he and his fellow senators are not satisfied with the “whimper’’ of President Duterte on the seizure of the shabu shipment after he allowed Bureau of Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon to continue holding on to his post unlike his “hue and cry’’ against those involved in corruption and in the huge illegal drug shipment.

“I will be strongly disappointed (with the President) if he gives Faeldon a free pass as all others,’’ Gordon said in reference to the President’s kid gloves treatment on Police Superintendent Marvin Marcos who was involved in the killing of Albuera, Leyte Rolando Espinosa, father of alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, in his Leyte jail cell last year.

Gordon, however, said he is giving the President the benefit of the doubt as he might have information that he and other senators are not privy to.

Related

comments