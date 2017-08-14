Aboitiz Invitational kicks off PGT Asia Tour

The PGT Asia Tour, the region’s newest pro golf circuit, kicks off tomorrow with the $100,000 Aboitiz Invitational 2017 featuring one of the strongest casts ever to clash in a locally-staged tournament in years.



The cream of the country’s pro crop and an elite international field that made the grade in the just-concluded PGTA Q-School at Luisita make up the 120-player field slugging it out for top honors in what promises to be four days of top-notch shotmaking at the Manila Southwoods’ Legends course in Carmona, Cavite.

Current Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit leader Tony Lascuña, No. 2 Clyde Mondilla, 2015 OOM winner Miguel Tabuena and Japan PGA Tour campaigner Angelo Que banner the local challenge bracing for a shootout with the likes of Thai Pasavee Lertvilai, who ran away with the low medal honors in the PGTA Q-School and second placer Seungjae Maeng and John Michael O’Toole of the US, Korean-American Micah Shin and Indonesians Joshua Wirawan and Elki Kow.

Focus will also be on Jay Bayron, who edged Malaysian Gavin Green to win last year’s staging of the Aboitiz Invitational at Wack Wack.

Six other $100,000 championships have been lined up for the kickoff season of the PGT Asia Tour, put up by PGT chief sponsor International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) to further develop the local pros’ games and at the same time make the Philippines a leading international golfing destination.

