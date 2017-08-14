ASG sub-leader killed in encounter

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced the death of an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) sub-leader who has six warrants for his arrest during an encounter off the waters of Parang, Sulu early Sunday morning.



Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, the commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu, identified the killed notorious Abu Sayyaf sub-leader as Badong Muktadil.

Sobejana said based on reports he received, Muktadil was killed at about 1:10 a.m. in the seawaters of Brgy. Silangkan, Parang, Sulu.

Operating troops from Fleet-Marine Forces of JTF Sulu was conducting maritime interdiction when it engaged in a firefight the group of Muktadil aboard a Jungkong type watercraft.

Muktadil was killed in the process. His cadaver was brought to CGTB Station Hospital in Brgy. Busbus, Jolo, Sulu for proper disposition.

Sobejana said the neutralization of Badong is another big setback on the ASG particularly in their kidnapping and terroristic activities.

“The JTF Sulu would like to thank the concerned citizens and the local government in the area for promptly informing us the presence of the lawless elements that lead their neutralization thus thwart their hostile plans,” Sobejana said.

According to Sobejana, Muktadil and his group have five warrants for their arrests for kidnapping and serious illegal detention and one for murder.

They are also wanted by the Malaysian authorities for their involvement in sea jacking, attacks on foreign vessels and abductions at the maritime borders of Tawi-Tawi & Sabah, Malaysia.

Among their involvement include the abduction of Taiwanese national Chang An Wei alias Evelyn Chan at Pon Pon Island Resort Sabah in November 15, 2013. (Francis T. Wakefield)

