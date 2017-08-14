DoLE’s move to review high-heel policy lauded

By: Samuel Medenilla

A labor group on Sunday lauded the pronouncement of the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) that it is now considering regulating the mandatory wearing of high-heeled footwear in workplaces.

The Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) said the proposal is a significant step for the government towards improving the working condition of workers, who are required to wear high heels by their management.



“The ALU-TUCP commends the swift action made by DoLE on a request made by salesladies to do away with the wearing of high heel shoe because it causes pain and exposes them to the risk of sliding, falling, and tripping off,” ALU-TUCP spokesperson Alan Tanjusay said in a statement.

ALU-TUCP is against the mandatory wearing of high heels due to its supposed negative effects to the posture of its users.

“Most of these salesladies have been enduring the pain and the risks caused by wearing high heels shoes for the entire period of the shift for many years because they will be fired whenever they complain against it,” Tanjusay said.

Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III said he has already created a technical working group to conduct a study and stake holder consultation to craft a new policy that will regulate the use of high heels.

Tanjusay said they will continue to monitor the developments on Bello’s proposal.

“ALU-TUCP envision a policy that cover not only salesladies but promodizers in supermarkets, waitresses, hotel and restaurant receptionists, flight attendants and lady security guard,” Tanjusay said.

