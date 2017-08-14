Financial assistance to Davao blast victims

1 SHARES Share Tweet

DAVAO CITY – The local government on Friday gave P3.4 million in cash assistance to the 74 victims and kin of the Roxas Night Market blast.



The beneficiaries were given the cash assistance in simple ceremonies held at the Grand Menseng Hotel, Friday morning.

From the 74 beneficiaries, the government provided P50,000 cash assistance to 68 beneficiaries, factoring in that some of the victims are couples or siblings.

The majority of the recipients came from Davao City, with 53 residents, while there were 21 who received the assistance coming from outside Davao City.

According to a list provided by the City Social Services and Development Office (CSSDO), some of the victims came from as far as Zamboanga City, Iligan City, Compostela Valley, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, Sarangani, South Cotabato, General Santos City, Tacurong City, Cotabato City, Surigao del Sur, and Butuan City.

The funding comes from an P8 million trust fund provided by the government and approved by the city council weeks after the tragedy last year.

Chief of staff Raul Nadela, in an earlier interview, said that a portion of the trust fund came from the private sector.

Among the assistance is the continuing medical assistance program for those who require further surgeries. (Yas D. Ocampo)

Related

comments