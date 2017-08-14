Move on from your past mistakes

BY: Chinkee Tan

Have you done something you deeply regretted?

Bought something in a sale but never used it at all. Went into a business deal and lost money instead of making money. Someone borrowed money but never paid you back.



It may happen many years ago but you still could not seem to forget it. If you are going through this process, you are experiencing self-blame.

When you are in this mode, you feel that you are a loser. You cannot think straight and you’ve been robbed of your self-confidence. What makes matters worst is that everyone around you seems to be reminding you about this mistake.

Before you punish yourself even more, just like to remind you: “Everyone makes mistakes. Don’t punish yourself for your misgivings.”

Name me one person who succeeded in life without making a mistake.

It is never about the mistake, it is what you do about it? Do you want to be able to move on?

If you are having a hard time, maybe it’s because you still haven’t forgiven yourself. Do you know that the hardest thing in this life is to forgive oneself?

If you’re having a hard time, I’m the one asking you: Please give yourself another chance.

If you are able to forgive others, why don’t you forgive yourself? Why are you too hard on yourself?

It’s okay to have high standards in life, but if you fall short of your own expectations, give yourself room to grow and improve.

You deserve another chance in life. It’s time to pick up the pieces and move on.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

What lessons have you learned from your past mistakes? Are you willing to move on? Is there a chance for you to forgive yourself? Do you think it is best for you to give yourself another try?

