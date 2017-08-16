Dumaguete to host Batang Pinoy

Dumaguete City will play host to the Visayas leg of the 2017 Batang Pinoy set Sept. 23-29, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said the other day.

The PSC and Dumaguete City Mayor Ipe Remollo signed a memorandum of agreement that tasks the government agency to provide competition equipment, logistics, technical expertise and funding.



Dumaguete City, on the other hand, will take care of the accommodation of the delegates, security, local transport and medical personnel.

“We are very happy and we will continue to support Dumaguete not only during the Batang Pinoy,” said PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez.

Remollo said the staging of the Visayas leg in his city shouuld help the local government unit “to lead the youth away from illegal drugs.”

Eighteen sports will be on tap with athletics, badminton, boxing, basketball, swimming, tennis and taekwondo as the marquee events.

