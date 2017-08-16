Palace supports Uber suspension

By: PNA, Reuters

Malacañang supported the decision of the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to suspend the operations of Uber Systems Inc. for one month, while at the same time expressing hope that the issue between the government agency and the transport network company could be resolved soon for the benefit of the riding public.



Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said that while the government appreciates the benefits provided by transport network companies (TNCs) like Uber, it also has to support the mandate of the LTFRB to regulate public transport services.

On Monday, the LTFRB suspended the accreditation of Uber for a month after it found that the company continued to accept additional accreditation of transport network vehicle service (TNVS) and/or activation of accounts despite the agency’s order.

“The issue here is striking a balance between innovation and laws and regulations that LTFRB has to implement as part of its administrative function in regulating common carriers,” said Abella during yesterday’s Palace briefing.

“We affirm the positive and beneficial service offered by the TNCs. However, as per LTFRB, Uber Systems unduly challenged its rules and instructions. The Palace understands the situation and therefore, will support LTFRB,” Abella said.

Uber meanwhile said it had appealed to reconsider a one-month suspension handed out to the ride-hailing firm a day earlier, and was resuming services as it waits for a decision.

The suspension led to an outpouring of anger by Filipinos on social media. Uber issued an email to users informing them of the suspension, entitled “we’ll be serving you again soon”.

