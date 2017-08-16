‘The Defenders’ debuts August 18 on NetFlix

Let the countdown begin! Netflix kicks off #Defend week with a behind-the-scenes featurette of our favorite street level heroes!



“Marvel’s The Defenders”, which premieres globally on Netflix on August 18, 2017 at 3:01 p.m. Manila time (12:01 a.m. PT), follows Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), a quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

“One of the greatest things about being part of this Marvel Netflix team has been really understanding the fandom behind these characters,” says Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the superhero’s stand-alone TV series.

“They’ve been beloved for decades and the way that these characters are portrayed is immensely important to a huge number of people. Knowing that, and seeing these characters come together in the same room, develop relationships and witnessing their diverse personalities within this group is something that I know will mean a lot to fans.”

