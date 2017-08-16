Two farm workers tested for bird flu

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Charina Echaluce

The Department of Health yesterday disclosed that it is currently monitoring two “suspect cases” of human influenza caused by bird flu.

In a press conference, Health spokesperson Eric Tayag said the department is currently waiting for the test results of two people who are considered as “suspect cases” of bird flu.



“Binigyan ako ng preliminary report at meron silang 20 katao na nainterbyu na sa iba’t ibang farm. Dalawa po rito ay nakitaan ng sintomas. Iyong isa may ubo, iyong isa may lagnat…. Ang inuna ay farm workers or handlers ng mga napeste sa bird flu,” Tayag said.

The two farm workers from San Luis, Pampanga are currently “isolated” in undisclosed hospitals.

“Sila ngayon ay matatawag nating ‘suspect cases’…. Ang ibig sabihin ng suspect cases, mayroon kang sintomas tapos mayroon kang exposure. Hindi ka puwedeng suspect case nang may lagnat ka lang tapos wala kang exposure,” Tayag explained.

However, Tayag clarified that such cases could be just influenza.

“Hindi pa tayo sigurado kung ito ay bird flu kasi season din ngayon ng influenza,” he noted.

Related

comments