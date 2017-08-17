Carnap suspect killed in shootout

By: Kate Louise B. Javier

An alleged carnapper was killed in a shootout with police operatives in Caloocan City Tuesday.

Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna, Caloocan police chief, identified the slain suspect as a certain “Junel,” about 30-35 years old, 5’2” tall. He was wearing a yellow t-shirt, gray short pants, face mask, and cap.



Police said that prior to the shooting incident, the Anti-Carnapping Unit (ANCAR) North received information regarding a transaction for a suspected stolen motorcycle on Fahad Street at Phase 12, Barangay 188, Tala, Caloocan, around 12:45 a.m.

Operatives of ANCAR North and Police Community Precinct 4 immediately responded but, upon arrival in the area, Junel reportedly fired shots at the cops.

The policemen retaliated, killing Junel on the spot.

Police recovered from the crime scene a .38-caliber revolver with four live bullets, three fired cartridge cases, three plastic sachets of suspected shabu, and a black RUSI motorcycle without plate number.

The motorcycle was turned over to ANCAR North for verification.

