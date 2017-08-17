Denise brings suspense to viewers in ‘The Better Half’

IT was an intense and nerve-racking afternoon for viewers last Friday (Aug 11) as Bianca (Denise Laurel) gave her stepmother Clarita (Maila Gumila) a taste of her revenge in the afternoon series “The Better Half,” with the show attracting more viewers nationwide and sending netizens abuzz.



The show kept viewers on the edge of their seats as they witnessed the intense chase between Bianca and Clarita in a cemetery, leading to the latter’s chilling death. Also adding thrill to the episode was the scene where Bianca pointed a gun at photos of her mortal enemy Camille (Shaina Magdayao) and Camille’s loved ones on a broken mirror that spelled their unfortunate fate in her hands.

The gripping episode recorded a national TV rating of 15.6%, winning its timeslot last Friday (Aug 11), according to data from Kantar Media. The official hashtag of the show #TBHPagAmin was also a trending topic online as netizens praised the cast’s superb portrayal.

As the story continues, Bianca is now devoting herself to destroying the life of Camille. However, while she already believes she has the upper hand, Aris (Junjun Quintana) reveals to Marco (Carlo Aquino) all of Bianca’s vicious deeds, further proving that she is behind Sheryl’s (Regine Angeles) and Juancho’s (Epy Quizon) deaths.

