DND sees need to invest in missile defense tech

By: PNA

With the threats of long-range missile bombardment now a looming reality, there is a need for the Philippines to invest in missile defense technology to fully protect itself against these threats.



This was disclosed by Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Wednesday when asked on whether the country is planning to acquire such defensive capabilities in wake of North Korea’s cancelled attempt to fire four intermediate-range missiles off the waters of Guam.

“Yes, definitely. Since future wars will be fought off with stand-off weapons, meaning those missiles launched from a great distances. We need to invest on defenses to protect ourselves,” he added.

While acquisition of these capabilities are not slated for Armed Forces of the Modernization Program (AFP) Horizon 2, which will run from 2018 to 2022, the DND chief said it is possible that the country might initially acquire detection capabilities before the actual missile batteries themselves.

Horizon 2 is the phase where the AFP will begin the acquisition of multi-role fighters and other advanced weaponry.

