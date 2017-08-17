Jay Taruc rides again

ALL THINGS MOTORCYCLE – Those who miss Jay Taruc’s “Motorcycle Diary” (like this columnist) will be happy to learn that he’s back on GMA News TV starting this Sunday, Aug. 20, 10 p.m. via “Ride PH.” The new show is a half-hour tele-magazine focused on all things motorcycle, darting from one end of the Philippines to the other as it participates in the largest motorcycle gatherings.



At the recent media launch of “Ride PH,” friends joined Jay. The likes of Onemig Bondoc, Randy Santiago, Drew Arellano, Jamir Garcia, and Dody Arcaya of Dickies (one of the show’s sponsors). Common love for motorcycle cements their friendship.

Also around was Jay’s wife, June, a cross between Sen. Loren Legarda and Jean Garcia.

Randy said his brother Raymart is a motorcycle buff and might guest in “Ride PH.” Ryan Agoncillo’s Himalayan Adventure on wheels will be featured. Perhaps Jay could also invite Dingdong Dantes and Jericho Rosales.

•

SEGMENTS – Featured in “Ride PH” are segments like:

“Rider’s Profile” and “My Ride” – riders and their exceptional love affairs with their bikes.

“Bike Tribes” – sharing experiences on the road.

“Jay Riding” – discovering compelling stories during the rides.

“Motor Trends” – the latest motorcycle products and services.

By the way, Jay rides his motorcycle daily and owns six.

•

GROWING MORE AND MORE – The motorcycle riding community grows more and more… even as road accidents occur more often.

Colleague Aster Amoyo recalls sadly that two nephews and one cousin died in motorcycle accidents.

Jay assures “Ride PH” tackles the issue. Hindi natin mapipigilan ang paglaki ng bilang ng mga gumagamit ng motor.

Kasabay niyan, dapat mapa-alalahanan din sila na hindi lang puro saya ang ride. May responsibilidad din sa sarili at sa ibang gumagamit ng kalye.”

