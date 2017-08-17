LTFRB accepts new NTC applicants

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Chito Chavez

The month-long suspension of Uber accreditation has opened new doors for new players as applications for the online transport business continue to pour in.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) board member and spokesperson Atty. Aileen Lizada said the board entertained applications from other transport network companies (TNC) following the Uber controversy.



She named the first applicant as U-go she remained mum on the company’s business pitch.

Up for grabs are the more than 300,000 internet-based bookings per day cornered by TNC main players Grab and Uber.

Conservative estimates revealed that both Uber and Grab are earning between P5 million to P6 million a day for their online booking operation.

Lizada said they welcome all applicants as long as they are compliant to the transport regulations of the LTFRB.

Looking at the positive side of the Uber experience, Lizada said that lessons were learned that giving too much room to the TNC may lead to abuse.

Lizada clarified that applicant TNCs can only hire LTFRB accredited drivers from Uber, Grab or U-Hop.

Related

comments