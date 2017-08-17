PH jins vying in world tilt

Carrying the colors of Meralco/MVP Sports Foundation, the Philippine Cadet team will participate in the 2017 World Cadet Taekwondo Championships slated on Aug. 24-27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Eight athletes – four male and four female – make up the national squad which will vie for honors against contenders from 69 other countries like Korea, France, Spain, Iran, Turkey, the United States, China, and Chinese Taipei.



The Filipino entries are:

Male – Lex Joshua Provido (vying in -33 kg), Mico Gabriel Chua (-37 kg), Raphael Ongkiko (-41 kg), and Richard Jude Cajulis (-53 kg).

Female – Arianne Espida (-37 kg), Gerianne Kendall Therese Pineda (-41 kg), Mary Angeline Alcantara (-44 kg), and Maria Carmella Santos (-55 kg).

Hamy Tabua is the head of delegation while the coaches are Alvin Taraya and Brix Darmo Ramos.

The Philippines has always been regarded as among the top contenders in various taekwondo international competitions.

In the 2015 World Cadet championships, Wendil Jay Rama bagged a bronze medal for the country.

The national team is supported by Smart Communications Inc., PLDT, TV 5 and the Philippine Sports Commission.

