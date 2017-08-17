Training for cement mixer drivers

By: Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren

A top official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said cement mixer drivers, like public utility drivers, should undergo mandatory training to prevent accidents.

MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos made the suggestion a day after a cement mixer crashed on a family car traversing Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City, killing one person and injuring four others.



He said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) PUV Drivers’ Academy aims to instill discipline and road safety measures among drivers of public transport vehicles.

“I think the academy which will be launched on August 17 and 18 should cover not just PUV drivers but cement mixer drivers as well,” said Orbos, also Department of Transportation (DoTr) undersecretary for road transport.

On Tuesday, a truck owned by Topstar Ready Concrete was traveling along Mindanao Avenue’s southbound lane at about 5 p.m. when it lost its brakes. It hit the center island and tilted towards a white Honda Brio with plate number AOA 3301.

