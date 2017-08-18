25 killed in Manila anti-crime drive

By JAIMIE ROSE R. ABERIA, with a report from Aaron Recuenco

Manila police operatives killed 25 men, 14 of them drug suspects, and arrested 48 others in a series of anti-criminality operations carried out in a span of 24 hours in the country’s capital city, officials reported yesterday.

The Manila Police District (MPD) launched the “One Time Big Time” operations almost a day after the death of 32 people in a massive anti-drug operations in Bulacan.



MPD director Chief Supt. Joel Coronel said at least 40 operations were conducted by 10 out of its 11 stations.

Of the death toll, 14 were neutralized in buy-bust operations while 11 were robbery holdup suspects who engaged responding policemen in a firefight in Sta. Cruz, Sampaloc, Malate, and Tondo districts.

“Based sa police reports, of the 11, seven were caught immediately after the robbery cases. Nagresponde ang ating pulis at dahil dun ay na-engkwentro ng pulis ang mga suspect na ‘yun dahil lumaban sila,” he said.

“The rest were neutralized in buy-bust operations,” he added.

Coronel said 48 persons were apprehended based on warrants of arrest murder, frustrated murder, homicide, robbery, and drug trafficking charges; while 118 were collared for violation of city ordinances.

Coronel clarified that their operations had nothing to do with Bulacan’s anti-drug operations, saying they have been working based on President Duterte’s order issued during the Police Service Anniversary.

“Ang amin ay ang kautusan nung Police Service Anniversary na paigtingin ang ating anti-criminality, lalo na sa illegal drugs,” he said.

Since the President issued the order, Coronel said the MPD neutralizes an average of 18 suspects every night.

According to the police chief, there are still 300,000 identified users, dependents, and traffickers in Manila.

“Of the 1.7 million population, 300,000 are affected. Ito ‘yung kailangang mapa-surrender, mapa-rehab kung kinakailangan at ‘yung mga trafficker at pusher ay huhulihin natin,” he said.

He added that 55,000 persons have surrendered while 6,000 other have been arrested in the continuing war on illegal drugs.

Police are yet release the list of the neutralized suspects.

Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario, Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy chief for Administration, said the series of operations in both Manila and Bulacan are part of the continuous efforts of the government to make every community safe.

“They are all legitimate operations. We support the police that operate against illegal activities, illegal drugs and other criminalities” said Apolinario.

