Cop linked to nurse’s fatal shooting nabbed

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
AGONCILLO, Batangas – Operatives of the Batangas Police Provincial Office (BPPO) yesterday arrested a policeman who was tagged by a witness as the one who shot and killed a municipal nurse.
Police Information Officer Senior Inspector Hazel Luma-ang said that Police Officer 1 Justin Feliciano Colona was nabbed after being linked to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Darrel Irvin de Claro Wednesday afternoon in Barangay Poblacion here.
Colona is a member of 3rd Maneuver Platoon, Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC) in Quezon province but was previously assigned at the Balayan Municipal Police Station.
De Claro was driving a motorcycle on his way to the basketball court when he was shot by the suspect who was on board a motorcycle.
Report said crime of passion could be possibly the motive in the killing because of the text messages by the suspect found on the victim’s cellphone about his girlfriend.