Cop linked to nurse’s fatal shooting nabbed

    AGONCILLO, Batangas – Operatives of the Batangas Police Provincial Office (BPPO) yesterday arrested a policeman who was tagged by a witness as the one who shot and killed a municipal nurse.

    Police Information Officer Senior Inspector Hazel Luma-ang said that Police Officer 1 Justin Feliciano Colona was nabbed after being linked to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Darrel Irvin de Claro Wednesday afternoon in Barangay Poblacion here.

    Colona is a member of 3rd Maneuver Platoon, Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC) in Quezon province but was previously assigned at the Balayan Municipal Police Station.

    De Claro was driving a motorcycle on his way to the basketball court when he was shot by the suspect who was on board a motorcycle.

    Report said crime of passion could be possibly the motive in the killing because of the text messages by the suspect found on the victim’s cellphone about his girlfriend.

