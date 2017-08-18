Manila hands Negros first defeat in PFL

- Home
Meralco-Manila handed Ceres-Negros its first home loss, 2-1, Wednesday to extend its lead in the Philippines Football League at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.
Curt Dizon and Simon Greatwich found the back of the net as the Sparks snapped the Busmen’s 11-match unbeaten streak at home in all competitions to create an eight-point lead over Kaya-Makati and Global-Cebu.
Kaya salvaged a 2-all draw with JPV-Marikina at the University of Makati Field on Adam Reed’s second half penalty to go level with idle Global for second place in the eight-team league.
The Sparks won their third in a row to go 36 points after 16 matches while avenging their crushing 7-0 home defeat to the Busmen at the Rizal Memorial Stadium last July 15.
Ceres, playing without key midfielders Manny Ott to suspension and Stephan Schrock to a family commitment, stayed in fourth with 25 points after JPV dropped points for its failure to beat Kaya.
JPV is in fifth with 23 points.
In the other game, Stallion-Laguna pummeled Ilocos United, 4-1, at the Quirino Stadium in Ilocos Sur to go 17 points through 17 games.