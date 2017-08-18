Obiena, Cray tipped to deliver

Ernest John Obiena and Eric Cray banner the Philippine track and field squad that is looking to win nine gold medals in the 29th Southeast Asian Games set to open this Saturday at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.



Obiena, the pole vault expert who continues to improve his personal and national record, is looking for nothing but gold to avenge his setback in the Singapore biennial meet two years ago.

He recently registered a personal best of 5.61 meters in a tournament in Germany, completely surpassing the SEA Games standard of 5.30 meters set by Porranot Purahiong of Thailand in the previous edition of the Games.

