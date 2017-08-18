Optimism in PH SEAG hosting

KUALA LUMPUR – The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) council welcomes the Philippines’ hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019 with open arms and complete optimism.

SEA Games Federation council president HRM Yam Tunku Sri Imran said all 34 members of the powerful assembly were elated after learning the Philippines will be hosting the Games for the first time in 12 years.



Sri Imran, who is also the president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) said Filipinos should expect an all-out support from them to make its hosting an overwhelming success.

The Philippines was supposed to back out from the hosting chore, but Department of Foreign Affairs Sec. Alan Peter Cayetano stepped forward and expressed willingness to chair the SEA Games Organizing Committee.

His effort was lauded by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William “Butch” Ramirez and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Jose “Peping” Cojuangco, who immediately issued his appointment paper that signifies that he would be on top of the preparation.

