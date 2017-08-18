  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Robin gives P5M for Marawi

    August 18, 2017
    Actor Robin Padilla finds time to take a selfie with Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go on the sidelines of his meeting with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in Malacañan Palace on August 16, 2017. Padilla donated P5-million to the Department of Social Welfare and Development intended for the the immediate psychosocial intervention for the children affected by the armed conflict in Marawi City. ROBINSON NIÑAL JR./PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

    By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

    Actor Robin Padilla on Wednesday donated P5 million to the Department of Social Welfare and Development to help the victims, particularly children, of the ongoing armed conflict in Marawi City.

    Padilla made the donation during his visit to President Duterte in Malacañang. The Chief Executive witnessed the signing of the Deed of Donation and the turnover of a check for P5 million by Padilla to DSWD Undersecretary Emmanuel Leyco.

    According to Malacañang, Padilla’s donation is intended for the “immediate psychosocial intervention for the children affected by the armed conflict in Marawi.”

    In his Facebook account, Padilla lauded Duterte’s efforts to rehabilitate Marawi, particularly the establishment of the Task Force Bangon Marawi.

    Padilla said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Año gave a clear explanation on the safe and careful return of the displaced residents to their houses.

    Duterte and Leyco stressed the need for food and water for the displaced residents.

