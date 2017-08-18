Thai star stands in Suarez’s way

Seasoned fighter Charly Suarez will find a major roadblock on his way to the light-welterweight (64 kg.) gold medal in the 29thSoutheast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur.



Originally a lightweight (60 kg.), Suarez will campaign at light-welter after Malaysia organizers decided to scrap the lightweight class in the absence of a solid entry in the division.

But Suarez will have to go through fellow 2016 Rio Olympics veteran Wuttichai Masuk of Thailand either in the semis or in the finals.

Masuk, 27, is the top gun in the division and Suarez, 29, will have to put on a supreme showing to score an upset.

Masuk’s credentials is sparkling: gold in the 2014 Asian Games, bronze in the 2015 world championships, gold in the 2015 Asian championships and gold in the 2013 and 2015 SEAG.

