18 killed in Camanava

By: Kate Louise B. Javier

At least 18 drug suspects were killed while 34 others were arrested during “One Time Big Time” operations in Camanava area in the past 24 hours.

Reports said that 11 persons died in Caloocan, three in Valenzuela, two in Malabon, and two more in Navotas.



Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo, Northern Police District (NPD) director, said that campaign against illegal drugs in Camanava in response to President Duterte’s order to strengthen the fight against illegal drugs. “NPD conducts ‘One Time Big Time’ to show to the pushers that they will have no safe haven in NPD. The fight against drugs will continue until the pushers stop,” Fajardo stressed.

