Adamson denies beating incident

By: Charina Clarisse L. Echaluce

Adamson University has denied the alleged beating of Sen. Kiko Pangilinan’s 18-year-old grandson Robert Pangilinan, a third year Hotel Management student of the San Marcelino St., Manila-based school, by the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity inside the school last August 7.



“No fraternity-related incident was observed nor recorded within the Adamson campus on August 7, 2017. The University denies that the alleged beating of Roberto Pangilinan occurred at Adamson campus as earlier reported in the broadsheets,” the Adamson University said in a statement posted on its website.

Adamson noted that it prohibits “any and all fraternities in the campus and denounces any form of violence perpetrated by student groups.”

