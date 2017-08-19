Billy Crawford vows to be the best dad

KAPAMILYA star Billy Crawford has vowed to be the best husband for his future wife Coleen Garcia and the best father to their kids.

“I love kids. If Coleen and I are blessed to have a child after we get married, I would try to be the best dad I can be,” said Crawford as he faced the golden mirror during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



Asked what kind of husband he would be like, Crawford said: “I don’t know who this man would be as a husband but I’m sure that I will try to be the best husband I can be.”

Sought to comment on how he would take care of Garcia, the singer-television host said: “I’m 10 years older than her so she’ll have to take care of me.”

Crawford said that what he missed most about his childhood was “playing in the field with people not knowing who I am.”

He also described himself as patient.

Crawford admitted that he forgot to invite singer Kris Lawrence during his proposal to his girlfriend. Lawrence is one of his best friends in show business.

“Nakalimutan ko talaga. That was very honest. Kris, I love you, brother! You know that!

“Sobrang stress lang talaga ako. That whole few days. Siguro mga five days. Hindi ko na alam sino’ng tinawagan ko, sino’ng inimbita ko. Kris definitely understood naman.

“Ang hindi nya maintindihan bakit hindi sinabi ni JR sa kanya na magkasama sila sa isang bahay. ‘Yun ang problema dun. Si JR talaga ang may kasalanan ng lahat,” said Crawford as he laughed.

Crawford also appeared on the late-night show to promote his concert entitled “Soul Brothers” with Kris Lawrence and JR at the Kia Theater in Cubao, Quezon City on Sept. 15.

