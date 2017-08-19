First Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino set to dominate theaters nationwide

By MARIA BERNADETTE R. ROMERO

TO every cineaste, it’s the best time to be alive!

A week-long screening of highly-curated local films shine in over 700 cinemas nationwide as the inaugural Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) kicked off on Wednesday.



In line with the celebration of Buwan ng Wika, 12 handpicked films by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and Sine Kabataan of National Youth Commision (NYC) will be shown from August 16 to 22.

The Filipino-crafted films will cover genres ranging from “family-oriented, to romantic comedy, horror, fantasy, and even historical films that emulate Filipino sensibilities and culture” as per FDCP’s requirement.

Entries are: (1) “100 Tula Para Kay Stella” by Jason Paul Laxamana, (2) “Ang Manananggal sa Unit 23B” directed by Prime Cruz, (3) “AWOL” directed by Enzo Williams, (4) “Bar Boys” by Kip Oebanda, (5) “Birdshot” by Mikhail Red, (6) “Hamog” by Ralston Jover, (7) “Paglipay” by Zig Dulay, (8) “Patay Na si Hesus” by Victor Villanueva, (9) “Pauwi Na” by Paolo Villaluna, (10) “Salvage” by Sherad Sanchez, (11) “Star Na Si Van Damme Stallone” by Randolph Longjas, and (12) “Triptiko” by Miguel Michelena.

Participating cinemas are Ayala Malls Cinemas, Cash & Carry Cinema, Century City Cinema, Cinema 2000, Commercenter Alabang, Eastwood Cinemas, Festival Cinema, Fisher Box Office, Gaisano Cinemas in Provinces (All), Gateway Alimall Cinemas, KCC Cinemas, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, NCCC Cinemas, Power Plant Cinema, Promenade Greenhills, Robinsons Movieworld, Shang Cineplex, SM Cinemas, Sta. Lucia Cinemas, Starmall, and Vista Cinemas.

According to FDCP Chair and CEO Liza Diño-Seguerra, PPP aims to provide avenue for Filipino filmmakers to showcase their art and connect to wider Filipino audience through its nationwide release.

